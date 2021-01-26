Manitoba to require all domestic travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after entering province

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is requiring all domestic travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Until now, only people arriving from areas east of Terrace Bay, Ont., were subject to the requirement.

Premier Brian Pallister says the spread of variants of the novel coronavirus, combined with a slower rollout of vaccine supplies, makes the move necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

Pallister says there will be some exceptions for people who live close to the Saskatchewan or Ontario boundaries and require travel for essential purposes.

International travellers are already required to self-isolate under federal rules.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is looking at stricter requirements at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.