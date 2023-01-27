The Manitoba government says it’s spending $150 million more than it forecasted in the previous budget to ease costs in the health-care system, for municipal projects and to offset inflation.

The money is part of an $850-million funding package approved by the Progressive Conservative government through a special warrant.

Part of the money, $200 million announced earlier this week, is going to a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.

Eight water and wastewater projects are to receive about $100 million, while $40 million will go toward the expansion of CentrePort, North America’s largest tri-modal inland port.

Premier Heather Stefanson has hinted her government may end a freeze on municipal operating funding as part of the spring budget.

Stefanson says the province is also considering building on federal grants for transit funding for municipalities.