Manitoba Tories choose Kelvin Goertzen as interim leader, new premier

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg on Aug. 13, 2020. Goertzen was selected as the party's interim leader on Aug. 31.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Kelvin Goertzen will become Manitoba’s 23rd premier.

The governing Progressive Conservative caucus chose Goertzen Tuesday as interim party leader to replace Premier Brian Pallister, who is scheduled to leave office Wednesday.

“It was unanimously decided that Kelvin Goertzen is the best person to lead us through this interim period until a new leader is selected in the fall,” caucus chair Greg Nesbitt said in a written statement.

Goertzen, a former deputy premier and minister of portfolios including health and education, declined requests for comment.

He will hold the title until the party’s leadership vote, which is slated for Oct. 30.

Goertzen has been a legislature member since 2003. He has remained neutral in the Tory leadership race, which has three declared candidates so far.

Pallister, whose Tories have dropped sharply in opinion polls, recently announced he would leave office.

