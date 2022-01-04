Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media prior to the reading of the speech from the throne at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is pushing back a return to classrooms as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

The province had already pushed back the post-holiday return to Jan. 10 from Jan. 6.

Premier Heather Stefanson says remote learning will start Jan. 10 and students are to be back in classes one week later.

There are exceptions for children of essential workers and students with special needs who will continue to learn in-person.

Manitoba is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, including the number of people in hospital.

Health officials have announced 1,757 new cases, although the true number is likely to be higher because of a backlog in testing.