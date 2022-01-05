Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba deputy chief provincial public health officer, speaks about COVID-19 updates and initiatives during a livestreamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on March 5, 2020.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is changing its COVID-19 testing process amid rising case numbers and a backlog of tests.

Health officials say most people going to provincial testing sites will now be given rapid antigen tests to take home instead of a lab test on site.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief public health officer, says the change will help cut a backlog of some 6,800 PCR tests awaiting completion.

Atwal says the Omicron variant is spreading widely, and for every case detected there are probably eight to 10 cases that are undetected.

Health officials reported 1,790 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Winnipeg Police Service says 170 personnel have booked off on COVID-19-related leave, and some officers are being redeployed to ensure general patrol work can continue.

