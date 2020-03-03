 Skip to main content

Canada

Manitoba’s deficit running lower than expected, government says

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks in Winnipeg, in a March 15, 2019, file photo.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s deficit is running a bit lower than expected.

In a third-quarter update for the fiscal year that ends March 31, the government says it is expecting to rack up a deficit of $325-million.

That’s $35-million lower than predicted in last spring’s budget.

While the economy is growing more slowly than expected, the government says corporate income tax revenues are running higher.

The government is also spending a lot less in areas such as housing and education.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding has promised to balance the budget and end a decade of deficits before the next election, which is slated for 2023.

