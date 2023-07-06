Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on April 15.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s commissioner of elections has ruled the government violated a ban on advertising during election periods when it invited reporters to an event with Premier Heather Stefanson.

Commissioner Bill Bowles adds, however, that he does not believe the breach was intentional and it was extremely unlikely to have had any substantive effect on the outcome of the vote.

The controversy stems from an announcement by WestJet in March of last year that it was increasing service to Winnipeg.

Stefanson was part of the announcement, and her press secretary had reached out to some media outlets in advance to advise them of the event.

At the time, a by-election campaign was under way in the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg, a long-time Tory seat that the party narrowly won again.

Bowles said the press secretary’s actions were a violation of a restriction on government promotion and advertising during election periods, because the premier’s office was using government, not party, resources.

“My understanding is that the purpose of Section 92 (of the Election Financing Act) is to prevent the party in power, which has access to enormous government resources, from gaining an electoral advantage by using those resources to assist them in getting their message out,” Bowles wrote in his decision released this week.

“I should note, however, that I do not believe the breach was an intentional one. The nature of (press secretary Olivia) Billson’s job must put her in contact with the press on a frequent basis and complying with Section 92 during an election period would, I suspect, be particularly difficult for her.”

Billson was one of the longest-serving Tory staff members, having been press secretary for both Stefanson and former premier Brian Pallister since 2016. She parted ways with the government this spring, and received a severance payment of $35,959, figures on the province’s public-sector disclosure web page indicate.

The ban on government advertising during general elections or byelections does not cover all forms of announcements or communication. There are exceptions for matters such as bills before the legislature and public safety announcements. Premiers and cabinet ministers are also allowed to promote their speeches and invite people to hear their speeches, as long as government resources are not used.

The Fort Whyte by-election was called to fill Pallister’s seat following his resignation in 2021. Obby Khan retained the seat for the Tories, beating Liberal candidate Willard Reaves by 197 votes.