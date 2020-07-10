 Skip to main content
Manitoba’s job numbers rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic: Statistics Canada

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Mantitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks with the media in Ottawa, on Dec. 17, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

New figures from Statistics Canada show Manitoba’s job numbers are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says 29,000 more Manitobans were working in June compared with May.

The agency says Manitoba’s employment numbers are 93 per cent of what they were before the pandemic began – the second-highest rate among the provinces.

But the numbers also show disparities: the employment rebound has been much lower for women, youth and low-wage earners.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government is willing to look at changing some of its aid programs to help those who haven’t been able to return to work.

Manitoba has had among the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases among the provinces, although Fielding says everyone needs to be cautious about the potential of a second wave later this year.

