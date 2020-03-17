 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Manitoba’s licensed daycares, casinos closing in fight against spread of COVID-19

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media after the tabling of his party's provincial budget was filibustered by the opposition NDP at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Licensed daycares and preschools in Manitoba are to close by the end of the day Friday to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Manitobans can beat this issue if we just keep working together,” Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday.

Pallister said officials are working to ensure that front-line workers will have child-care support. Home daycares can remain open because they already have a limit of eight children per home.

The province announced last week that schools are to close Monday for three weeks.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, said there have been no cases of the novel coronavirus in schools or daycares. He also said there is no evidence of community transmission in the province.

The latest moves will help lessen the impact of COVID-19 nonetheless, he added.

“We know that based on the experience of other jurisdictions the risk is expected to increase in Manitoba and we are taking these moves in an abundance of caution.”

Roussin also recommended an immediate end to visits at long-term care facilities and nursing homes and called for the cancellation of gatherings over 50 people.

All six casinos in Manitoba are to close on Wednesday.

There are eight cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba. All but one have been confirmed at the national lab in Winnipeg.

“We need to keep focusing on our social-distancing efforts now if we want to reduce the impact of this virus in Manitoba,” Roussin said.

The province has launched an online screening tool to try to ease pressure on its health-link phone-in line and is opening more dedicated testing sights.

The provincial lab has tested more than 2,200 samples for the coronavirus, an average of 400 each day, and Roussin said capacity is strained. He reminded people that they do not need to be tested if they do not have symptoms.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
