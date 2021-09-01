 Skip to main content
Manitoba’s new interim premier Kelvin Goertzen plans to wipe legislative slate clean

Kelvin Goertzen speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Aug. 13.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s new premier says he will withdraw bills now before the legislature that would enact education reforms and crack down on infrastructure protests.

Kelvin Goertzen, who has been chosen interim leader of the governing Progressive Conservatives, says he will also withdraw three other bills that have been criticized by the opposition.

He says the aim is to set a clean slate for the leader and premier who Tory party members will choose in a vote set for Oct. 30.

The education bill has run into strong public criticism over its aim to eliminate elected school boards – lawn signs denouncing the bill have appeared across the province.

Goertzen says he expects the legislature will sit briefly this fall to withdraw all five bills and to pass some legislation related to the spring budget.

He also says he has talked to two Tory backbenchers who have publicly criticized vaccine mandates, and has told them that the place to discuss concerns is within caucus.

