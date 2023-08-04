Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle in northeastern Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in northeastern Edmonton.

Police say officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday about a burning vehicle.

They say that once the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside.

Police say the death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Investigators say they have surveillance footage of the area but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

