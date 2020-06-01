 Skip to main content
Many businesses and services reopen across Quebec as coronavirus restrictions ease

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People walk and cycle along an extended sidewalk on Sainte-Catherine Street, in Montreal, on May 31, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Many services and business across Quebec reopened on Monday after several weeks of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

Daycares are now open in the greater Montreal area and in the administrative region of Joliette, a town about 65 kilometres northeast.

Courthouses across the province were also permitted to reopen gradually, starting Monday, with limited seating capacity and Plexiglas barriers protecting clerks and judges.

Camping is now allowed outside the Montreal and Joliette regions, as are country home rentals.

Shopping malls, nail salons and other personal care centres are also reopening, but only outside Montreal.

Meanwhile, Quebec recorded 20 more COVID-19-related deaths over the previous day, for a total of 4,661, as well as 295 new cases of the disease for a total of 51,354.

Those figures represent the lowest number of reported deaths over a 24-hour period since April 5. The number of new cases continues to trend downward, with Monday’s figure the lowest daily number since March 26.

Also Monday, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced public health officials have signed off on a special activity for graduating elementary and high school students that respects COVID-19 safety measures.

Roberge said in a statement that many students had urged the province to act, wanting one last chance to see their friends and teachers.

The ceremonies will allow for a memorable event to mark the end of their school year, including official photos or a chance to sign yearbooks, Roberge said.

While elementary schools have opened outside the greater Montreal area, high schools in the province are shuttered until September.

Premier Francois Legault says his government is looking to train up to 10,000 people to work as orderlies in the province’s hard-hit long-term care homes. About 65 per cent of Quebec’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the province’s understaffed public and private long-term care facilities. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
