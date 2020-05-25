 Skip to main content
Many Montreal-area retailers reopening to the public, with distancing measures in place

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Liam Slater Oda, an employee with Sports Experts, disenfects a bench at a store in Montreal, on May 24, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Many retail stores in Montreal area are opening their doors today, with customers being asked to remain spaced apart and follow hygiene protocols.

Mask-wearing, Plexiglas barriers, frequent disinfecting and no-touch browsing are some of the measures being put in place by retailers as Quebec eases measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Francois Legault is allowing retail stores in the hard-hit region to reopen, as long as they can be accessed directly from outside and customers can keep a distance from one another.

The province has repeatedly urged customers to wear non-medical face masks when out in public but has stopped short of making the measure mandatory.

Some store owners say they’re adapting to the new reality by limiting customers, offering appointments and offering contactless pay and options to collect orders made online.

Shopping malls remain closed for now, while hairdressers, estheticians and tattoo artists will be allowed to open on June 1, but only those outside Montreal.

Dr. Horacio Arruda says he has concerns about Quebeckers letting their guard down and not respecting public health rules as the weather gets better and the province moves to gradually reopen certain activities. The Canadian Press

