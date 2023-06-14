Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not shown, meets with the Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti in Markham, Ont., on April 29, 2022.The Canadian Press

The mayor of Markham is asking the province to consolidate the 10 municipal governments of York Region, including his, into one city.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti says the move would bring significant savings and streamline governance.

York Region currently has 77 municipal representatives for 1.2 million people, Scarpitti said, while the City of Toronto has 26 municipal representatives for three million residents.

The municipalities in York Region need an updated governance model, he said.

“Consolidating into one city would result in significant savings in both operating and capital budgets,” Scarpitti wrote in a statement released Wednesday.

“I believe there are greater benefits to consolidating services in York Region than maintaining the status quo.”

Scarpitti noted that the province recently examined the governance of Peel Region – Ontario brought in legislation to break up the region – and argued that there was “no rationale” to maintain the status quo in York Region.

He also said York Region’s communities already share school boards, hospitals and services like police, EMS and transit.

Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing did not immediately provide comment.

Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said he was strongly opposed to the amalgamation of his and other York municipalities into a mega city.

He said that each of York’s municipalities benefit from their distinct services and programs.

“It is quite disappointing that Mayor Scarpitti made such a statement – on such a complex issue that has a significant impact on peoples’ lives – before reaching out to all York Region mayors to better understand their perspectives,” Mrakas wrote in a statement.

The province announced last year that it would be appointing facilitators to assess several regional governments, including York Region, and look at the best mix of roles between upper-tier and lower-tier municipalities with an eye to expanding “strong mayor” powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa.

York Region is located north of Toronto and stretches north to Lake Simcoe.

It is made up of the communities of Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Whitchurch-Stouffville and the Regional Municipality of York.

The City of Markham has more than 350,000 residents, according to its website.

