‘Mary Simon … is exactly the appointment we Canadians need.’ Readers react to the first Indigenous Governor-General of Canada

Open this photo in gallery Mary Simon is the first Indigenous Governor-General of Canada. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter.

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Readers respond: Inuk leader Mary Simon named first Indigenous Governor-General of Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations, Mary Simon, and I am sure that most Canadians will wish you good luck and great success in your efforts as Governor-General to bring greater unity and pride and reconciliation in a nation that has reached a modern-era low point in these three critical aspects of nation building.

To be frank, I am pleasantly surprised at your nomination and pleased that your obligatory – for Liberal G-G nominations – CBC experience was many years ago. You have had subsequent decades of achievement in significant senior public positions that should help you to relate to the entire country, not just to the parts that are visible from the top of the CN Tower on a clear day.

You are the 30th G-G, the 13th Canadian G-G, and while many of us are fatigued by the obsessive identity-over-merit politics perpetrated by the current government, you seem to possess that fortuitous combination of both identity and merit criteria.

The first 12 Canadian-born and raised G-Gs were alternately English and French and from southern Canada.

Its time for a Canadian-born and raised G-G of Indigenous heritage from northern Canada.

Please help bring us together, G-G Simon. –Teddy Ballgame9

A very good choice. I applaud the decision. –CathyAlbino1

Story continues below advertisement

A great choice. I hope she will bring more attention to the north and the impact climate change is having. –Steven Forth

I cannot claim to be familiar with Mary Simon beforehand, but based on her résumé as outlined she seems a very credible choice. Best of luck to her. –Sean C.

Justin Trudeau said the same things about Julie Payette. I wish I had her pay package. –Father to Five

That the next Governor-General is Indigenous will surprise few. That she does not speak French will surprise many. –Ottawacat

That she does not speak French doesn’t surprise me at all. Will it cause temper tantrums in the halls in Quebec City? Likely. –Tryin’ Hard

As Justin Trudeau said, she is to build bridges between the north and the south of Canada, and presumably there is a much bigger need to build bridges with English-speaking Canada than with French-speaking Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Trois solitudes… –quenadien

French and English are supposed to be hard requirements for both the Supreme Court and the Governor-General. She does not meet the requirements set out by Justin Trudeau’s government. I guess bilingualism is only necessary when convenient. –SirHarryFlashmanVC

The cynics are busy, but as far as I am concerned it is about time an Indigenous person was Governor-General.

As far as learning French is concerned, she will be able to do that with intensive one-on-one language training.

She is already bilingual. –1586788590473

Awesome choice! It’s about time we had an Indigenous Governor-General.

Story continues below advertisement

I only hope this has set a precedent for considering non-French-speaking Supreme Court candidates, so we have a bigger pool of qualified judges to draw from. –thorncha

Apparently Mary Simon was on Stephen Harper’s shortlist for Governor-General back in 2010. So perhaps the bashers can take a breather. –rationalist

People would find fault with whomever was given the Governor-General position. –ABCforever

Has she already agreed to an election? –Retired Taxpayer

Right now, I am actually happy about this nomination.

I just hope that there was a vetting process this time… –Chris D’Héry

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians are rightly skeptical about decisions this Prime Minister makes but, unlike Julie Payette’s appointment, there appears to have been a process this time that was overseen by serious people, some of whom have direct experience of the demands of the role. I am confident Mary Simon is well qualified and wish her all good fortune in her historic appointment. –1066 and all that

Justin Trudeau wanted Meghan Markle but couldn’t find a job for Prince Harry. –A631

Great choice: a “blended” Canadian with an appreciation of different cultures, experienced with the intricacies of diplomacy, substantial first-hand experience with negotiations and, hopefully, an ability to communicate. –sullutuk

The last Governor-General was eminently qualified, just not for the job Justin Trudeau appointed her to. Mary Simon appears to have done a lot of work where she had to collaborate with others, including her role as a diplomat. She appears to be have what it takes to do this job well, but time will tell. This would also be a good time to review the overly generous perks that G-Gs receive upon leaving the post. Is anyone in government listening? –xxxyyy

Mary Simon as Governor-General of Canada (a position I have often wondered was stale-dated), is exactly the appointment we Canadians need at this time. She will bring northern understanding and practical diplomacy to the table. Now the Liberal government must support her fully. As they must begin to do with all our Indigenous peoples. Walk the walk, Prime Minister. No token support. Start with a billion dollars allotted to recovery and reconciliation. That is a small amount compared to the money spent on four old subs bought from Britain some years ago. May you be blessed with health and peace of mind as you go about Canada, Governor-General Simon. –johnange

Reconciliation is a long road. This is one small but very positive step. –Caritas6744

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.