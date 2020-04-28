‘Mask diplomacy’: Taiwan donates half a million masks to Canada with appeal for closer ties

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as they ride on a bus in Taipei last week. The island has proven extremely successful at containing COVID-19, with only 429 infections and six deaths as of Tuesday, and this has left it in a position to extend medical assistance to other countries. Chiang Ying-ying/The Associated Press

Taiwan is donating half a million masks to Canada, expressing hope that some can be used to protect Indigenous communities, as the self-ruled island tries to counter the Chinese government’s effort to isolate it during the pandemic.

Taiwan, a democracy of more than 23 million people, has been prevented from taking part in World Health Organization activities to fight COVID-19 because of Beijing, which regards the jurisdiction as a renegade province.

The island has proven extremely successful at containing COVID-19, with only 429 infections and six deaths as of Tuesday, and this has left it in a position to extend medical assistance to other countries.

Taiwan’s donation of medical supplies to Canada is the latest in a string of gifts from Taipei to other jurisdictions, from the United States to Japan to the European Union, as the island practices what’s being called “mask diplomacy.”

Of the 500,000 surgical-grade masks shipped to Canada, 400,000 are earmarked for the Canadian Red Cross to distribute, and another 50,000 destined for Ontario, 25,000 to British Columbia and 25,000 to Alberta. Canada’s Public Health Agency is testing them now.

There are no strings attached to the donations, but the message is evidence in the “Taiwan can help” labels printed on the mask boxes, that the Taipei government wants to work with foreign governments if they are receptive.

Taiwan, which is not recognized a sovereign state by most countries, including Canada, has been increasingly isolated in recent years as China steps up pressure on its remaining diplomatic allies.

David Mulroney a former Canadian ambassador to China, who also served as an envoy in Taiwan, said the island’s accomplishment in keeping COVID-19 at bay – after measures such as early border controls, widespread use of masks and digital tracking of quarantined individuals – is helping to roll back its isolation from the world.

“Just as China and other countries are using their response to tell a story about itself, Taiwan is too,” he said.

“I think this has created an opening for Taiwan and generated sympathy for Taiwan.”

He said while both China and Taiwan have succeeded in containing the virus, Taiwan has demonstrated this can be accomplished without draconian lockdowns.

“One of things China has been saying is their system of governance gives it a unique capability to deal with pandemics but here we have a democracy that is in many ways the opposite of China doing an equally good, if not better job, all the while being a political democracy with a free press,” Mr. Mulroney said.

Winston Wen-yi Chen, Taiwan’s representative in Canada, said his government hoped that Indigenous communities in Canada, in particular, might be able to make use of the gifted masks. He said Taiwan will not give up trying to gain access to World Health Organization meetings.

“The only way to fight this terrible virus is to unite together and you can’t leave anyone behind,” Mr. Chen said.

“Taiwan is still excluded from the international health community, which is not fair and unjust. Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries including Canada.”

He said there is a program in Taiwan where citizens can relinquish their allotted quota of face masks in order to leave more for the government to donate abroad.

“I hope the Taiwanese people can prove they are true friends.”

The Canadian government, which has publicly called for Taiwan to regain observer status at the WHO, on Tuesday thanked the island.

“We salute the innovative and timely actions taken by Taiwan to control the spread of the virus,” the Canadian government’s office in Taipei said in a post on its Facebook page. “ We appreciate Taiwan’s efforts to share its expertise and experience with the global community. We thank our Taiwanese friends for their generosity and compassion.”

Taiwan was for the first time permitted to join the WHO as an observer in 2009 and participated in meetings until 2016. This changed however following the election of lawyer and professor Tsai Ing-wen, a proponent of clear independence from mainland China. Since 2017, Taiwan has been excluded from WHO meetings and communications.