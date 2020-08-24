 Skip to main content
Masks now mandatory in most indoor public spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Masks became mandatory in most indoor public spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

The rule applies to retail stores, public transportation, fitness centres and movie theatres, among other places where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Authorities said last week that anyone over the age of five will need to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth in those settings.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, said the measure aims to stem the potential spread of COVID-19.

“The mandatory use of non-medical masks is another important step to further protect our families and communities,” Fitzgerald said in announcing the policy last Monday.

“Please remember, though, that wearing a non-medical mask in the community is not a substitute for physical distancing and proper hand-washing.”

Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to pass a mandatory mask order during the pandemic, joining Quebec and Nova Scotia.

The province has set out some exemptions to the rule, such as people with certain health conditions.

Masks also will not be mandatory in places where people can remain seated with at least two metres of distance between themselves and others.

For example, students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will not be required to wear masks when they are in their classrooms, Fitzgerald told reporters last week.

Masks will be required in the common areas of junior and high schools where students will be changing classes, however.

Students and adults must also wear masks on school buses, according to the provincial guidelines.

Newfoundland and Labrador last reported a case of COVID-19 on Aug. 10 and there were no active cases in the province as of Sunday.

The province has reported 268 cases since the pandemic began and three deaths from the novel coronavirus.

More than 30,100 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the province to date.

