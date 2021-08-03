Masks, physical distancing top Ontario’s COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Ontario students will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing indoors wherever possible when they return to the classroom next month, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

The province’s back-to-school plan comes after a controversial academic year that saw in-person learning shut down for a longer period of time than anywhere else in Canada. The government of Premier Doug Ford is giving the green light for students to return to their classrooms and resume extracurricular activities – although families can choose to continue with remote learning – provided they abide by certain COVID-19 safety protocols.

Many COVID-19 safety protocols will remain. Students will be separated into cohorts for their classes, and will be placed with fellow members of that group as much as possible – for instance, they’ll be seated next to each other on the school bus – to limit contact with other students, the province said in its plan.

All staff and students must self-screen for illness each morning, and anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to attend school. They are being advised to follow appropriate public health guidance, including seeking medical attention and testing.

Masking will be required for students in grades 1 through 12 when indoors, as well as on school vehicles. Students may only remove their masks temporarily when engaging in low-contact physical activity and when eating. Although masking won’t be required outdoors, distancing should be encouraged as much as possible, according to the plan.

Extracurricular activities will be permitted in areas with adequate ventilation. Choir practice, for instance, can be held indoors, and masking will be encouraged but not required if a minimum distance of two metres can be maintained between cohorts.

Inter-school sports will be allowed again, but high-contact physical activities are only allowed to take place outdoors, the province said. Low-contact physical activities can take place indoors, and masking won’t be mandated if two metres can be maintained.

The province is encouraging school boards to reach out to families to promote vaccination. The government also said in its plan that schools are expected to optimize ventilation indoors and support outdoor instruction wherever possible.

