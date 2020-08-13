Masks required on Manitoba school buses, but strongly recommended in classrooms for Grades 5 to 12

Students heading back to school in Manitoba can expect masks on buses, staggered recess times and sanitizing stations.

The province has released protocols for parents and teachers about what’s required ahead of schools opening their doors to students on Sept. 8.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says masks will not be mandatory but are strongly recommended for students in Grades 5 to 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks will be required, however, on buses and parents are being encouraged to drive their kids to schools as much as possible.

Parents are also being asked to screen children for symptoms every morning and keep them home if they aren’t feeling well.

The province will be providing masks as well as other personal protective equipment to school divisions.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.