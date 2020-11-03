 Skip to main content

Masks to be mandatory in indoor public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert starting Friday

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan is making masks mandatory in indoor public places in its three biggest cities.

The rule is to come into effect on Friday in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert and is to last at least 28 days.

The Saskatchewan government says it will consider enforcement options based on how well people comply with the order.

The province is also reducing the maximum size for indoor gatherings to 10 from 15.

The new limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same residence.

The province announced 81 new daily cases in its latest COVID-19 update.

Twenty-eight people are in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

The province says transmission in small, rural communities has been mostly linked to private gatherings, whereas in the cities there has been a mix of exposure at both private gatherings and in public spaces.

