Masks will stay on after Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening as capacity limits are dropped

Ontario says it won’t lift its mask mandate in the next phase of reopening, even as it drops most other public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There’s still no date for when the province will move to what it calls the “Exit Step” of its “Roadmap to Reopening,” but the government says it’s giving residents and businesses a sense of what’s to come.

The exit step will ditch capacity limits.

But businesses must continue “passive screening” for COVID-19, for example by having signs posted.

They must also keep a safety plan in place that details how they will follow existing public health protocols.

The government says it is keeping the mask mandate in place, unlike Alberta and New Brunswick, because the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is dominant in Ontario.

