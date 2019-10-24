 Skip to main content

Metro Morning’s Matt Galloway named new host of The Current on CBC Radio

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Matt Galloway, seen here on Nov. 20, 2017, is set to leave his hosting gig at CBC Radio One's Toronto morning program 'Metro Morning' to take over the flagship national show 'The Current.'

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Matt Galloway is set to leave his hosting gig at CBC Radio One’s Toronto morning program “Metro Morning” to take over the flagship national show “The Current.”

CBC says Galloway will officially join “The Current” on Jan. 6, 2020.

He’ll replace long-time host Anna Maria Tremonti, who announced in May she was leaving the weekday current affairs show to helm upcoming CBC podcasts.

Journalist Laura Lynch, who has been guest-hosting “The Current” since Tremonti left in June, will continue to head the show until Galloway takes over.

Galloway joined “Metro Morning” as host in March 2010.

CBC says he got “The Current” gig after “a thorough search” that followed Tremonti’s departure.

“Audiences across the country are about to discover what Toronto listeners have long appreciated,” Susan Marjetti, executive director of CBC Radio and Audio, said Thursday in a statement.

“Matt has done an outstanding job on ‘Metro Morning.’ And while it is hard to think of a ‘Metro Morning’ without Matt, it is also important that our brightest and best get new opportunities.”

Galloway “brings a range and breadth to his new role,” Marjetti added, praising the host for his interviewing skills and ability to “deepen the conversation” on current issues.

Galloway’s last day on “Metro Morning” will be Dec. 6, the show’s annual charity drive and broadcast called Sounds of the Season. CBC says the search for his replacement will begin “in the coming days.”

