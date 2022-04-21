A Barbie doll has been released to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.The Canadian Press

A Barbie doll has been released in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen celebrated her 96th birthday Thursday and is marking 70 years of service as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch this year.

A news release from Mattel, the toy company that makes Barbie, says the Queen Elizabeth II doll is inspired by Her Majesty’s iconic looks.

The doll wears an ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations, and the miniature medallions are inspired by the Royal Family Orders.

The company says the crown is based on Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day.

The doll will be sold for $75 through various retailers including Amazon and Mattel.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.