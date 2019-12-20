 Skip to main content

Canada

Matthew Anderson named president, CEO of Ontario’s new health super agency

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The head of a hospital network east of Toronto has been named the president and CEO of Ontario’s new health super agency.

Matthew Anderson, the current president and CEO of Lakeridge Health serving the Durham Region, will start his new position Feb. 1.

The government is creating Ontario Health by merging the province’s 14 local health integration networks and six health agencies, including Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth.

The board of directors of Ontario Health says Anderson has significant health-care experience and is highly focused on the needs of patients and caregivers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Anderson will play a key role in helping to transform the public health-care system and end hospital overcrowding.

The government projects the overall system changes will save $350-million a year by 2021-22.

