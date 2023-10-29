Tributes from former co-stars, celebrities and friends are pouring in across social media for Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at the age of 54 of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

As the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, Mr. Perry became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces and beloved TV stars. Mr. Perry was born in Massachusetts and raised in Ottawa, where his mother Suzanne was once Pierre Trudeau’s press secretary. As a teenager he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram, “the joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother Nora Bing, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “the loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Mr. Perry, wrote on X that he would “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.”

On Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote a long tribute, describing how she first met the actor in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

On Saturday night, Adele took a moment during her show in Las Vegas to talk about Mr. Perry and his performance as Chandler. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” she said. “He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

The Office’s Rainn Wilson wrote on Instagram that Mr. Perry was a comedic genius. “Chandler was one of the all-time great characters and his ability to spin a slightly funny line into absolute comedy gold was unsurpassed,” he wrote.

Viola Davis said on Instagram that Mr. Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he candidly described his struggles with addiction, “shifted so many close to my heart. The people no one sees and most throw away. It was a gift.”

Actor Selma Blair called Mr. Perry her “oldest boy friend” on Instagram. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

The official Instagram account for Friends and Warner Bros. wrote “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all.”

On X, Canadian-American comedian Tom Green wrote “that he is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa, Canada.”

Actor Shannen Doherty, who worked with Mr. Perry on the TV series Beverly Hills 90210, wrote on Instagram “our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really.”

On Instagram, Rumer Willis, whose father Bruce Willis starred opposite Mr. Perry in 2000 crime-comedy The Whole Nine Yards, recounted meeting him as a child on set. “He was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Wendell Pierce, who worked with Mr. Perry on The Odd Couple, wrote on X that for two years, “Matthew Perry was my boss, my colleague, and a giving, kind, funny man. I pray and hope he is at peace.”

On X, the account for the Ottawa Senators described Mr. Perry as “one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and the biggest hockey fan.”

“Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars,” Nancy Sinatra wrote on X.

Actor Christopher Lloyd wrote on X, that Mr. Perry’s passing was “devastating news. Such a wonderful actor and person.”

