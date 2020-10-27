 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Matthew Raymond testifies in his own defence at murder trial in Fredericton

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The man on trial for the 2018 Fredericton mass shooting has begun testifying in his own defence.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond, 50, shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Story continues below advertisement

This morning the court heard a recording of the police interview with his mother, Shirley Raymond, on the day of the shootings.

She told police that she thought her son was disturbed but never thought it would result in him harming anyone.

She said her son had been spending a lot of time on his computer and she thought he may have been chatting with someone “who was turning his mind.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies