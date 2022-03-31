Goaltender Joseph Raaymakers turned aside 35 shots as the St. Francis Xavier X-Men blanked the Brock Badgers 3-0 on Thursday in the opening game of the U Sports men’s hockey championships at Acadia University.

Matthew Struthers, a first-year centre from Milton, Ont., scored twice and assisted on Mississauga native Santino Centorame’s first-period power-play marker that proved to be the winning goal.

Raaymakers, a second-year netminder from Chatman, Ont., kicked out 13 shots in the third period to preserve the shutout.

Thursday’s other game featured the host Acadia Axeman against the Alberta Golden Bears, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s semi-final against St. FX.

In Friday’s quarter-finals, Ryerson is scheduled to face off against New Brunswick, while UBC will take on Trois-Rivières.

