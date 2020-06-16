Maverick Reed Scowen reached out to francophones while fighting for English-language rights

Open this photo in gallery Reed Scowen, seen here, was an ardent defender of Quebec’s English-speaking community. Courtesy of the Family

Travelling with Reed Scowen meant never knowing what might happen next, recalled his friend and fellow Quebec politician Richard French. One day, while staying at the Siwa Oasis in Egypt, near the Libyan border, Mr. Scowen suddenly decided to go riding, arranging horses for them and galloping bareback across the desert dunes. “He was a guy who couldn’t stand tedium,” Mr. French said. “When you were around him, there was always something happening.”

Then there was the time Mr. French was working in India, and Mr. Scowen, coming for a visit, took a flight with Mr. French’s wife, Diane Boisvin. Mr. Scowen excused himself to go to the plane’s restroom, then walked back down the aisle dressed in nightclothes. “He looks around and blinks a few times, and he says, ‘Diane, I can’t sleep if I’m not in my pyjamas,’ ” Mr. French recalled. “He liked attention and he wasn’t afraid to be unconventional.”

That reputation as a maverick extended to his political life. Mr. Scowen, an ardent defender of Quebec’s English-speaking community, saw no contradiction between lobbying for greater language rights while at the same time reaching out to francophone Quebeckers. At the time, that made him unique, said John Parisella, a former director-general of the Quebec Liberal Party and chief of staff to former premier Robert Bourassa. “He associated himself with the Quebec agenda. I think that’s what made him well liked, and listened to.”

His books on Quebec politics were written to attract attention and debate. A Different Vision: The English in Quebec in the 1990s encouraged anglophones to promote their language and culture as a distinct community within Quebec. Time to Say Goodbye: Building a Better Canada Without Quebec spent weeks on Montreal’s bestseller lists, even though it irritated many federalists by making the case that Canada would be better off without Quebec.

“What I admired so much about Reed is that he was a truly independent thinker,” said Michael Goldbloom, a former president of the English-language rights group Alliance Quebec and now principal of Bishop’s University. “He loved to be an intellectual provocateur. Reed was at his happiest when he was shocking people, particularly people he respected.”

To understand him, Mr. Goldbloom said, it helps to understand how rooted he was in Quebec and all of its communities and contradictions. “I think Reed Scowen loved Quebec. He loved the Eastern Townships, he loved the English-speaking community and he loved francophone Quebec.”

Philip Reed Scowen was born June 13, 1931, in Sherbrooke, the son of Eulah (née Reed) and Philip Scowen, and grew up in the Eastern Townships. He attended Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, then went to Harvard University for his MBA.

In 1954, he bought a small paper company, Perkins Paper Ltd., the company that he claimed invented coloured toilet paper, and spent the next two decades building it into a successful enterprise.

In 1972, he arranged a year-long sabbatical to study at the London School of Economics. In an interview recorded for Quebec’s National Assembly Archives in 2012, Mr. Scowen said that despite his success, he had found working in business limiting and repetitive. “I asked myself whether I wanted to spend my life doing effectively the same thing, and the answer was, probably not.”

On his return from London, he sold the business, and set out to find a job in the public sector because, as he said in that interview: “Interesting things were happening in Quebec.” He worked first as special adviser to Quebec’s then-industry and commerce minister Guy Saint-Pierre, then served on two federal bodies: the Anti-Inflation Board, set up to administer a national wage-and-price-control program, and the Task Force on Canadian Unity.

In 1977, several months after the Parti Québécois took power, looking to return to a job in Quebec, he met with premier René Lévesque’s chief of staff. He said he was told bluntly that there was no longer any room for anglophones in Quebec’s civil service, part of the reason he said he decided to run for office.

That chance came in 1978, when then-Liberal party leader Claude Ryan recruited Mr. Scowen to run in a by-election in the predominantly English-speaking Montreal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. When the Liberal Party regained power in the 1985 election, he was named parliamentary secretary to Mr. Bourassa, losing out on a cabinet appointment. Several of his friends acknowledged it was a huge disappointment. Two years later, in 1987, he was appointed Quebec’s delegate-general to London, and then the delegate-general to New York and Washington.

Back in Montreal in the mid-1990s, he volunteered with the Tyndale St-Georges community centre in Little Burgundy, helping it establish a foundation and revamping its fundraising strategy. “There was a sense he felt that he needed to do something positive for society. He was looking to give back,” said Betty Meyers Infilise, a former chairman of the fundraising committee.

About 10 years ago, Mr. Scowen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, then in 2015 moved into a care facility in Toronto, where three of his four children live.

Though the disease limited his movement and speech, every morning a caregiver would help him dress and push his wheelchair over to his computer, so he could stay in touch with friends and keep up with the news, said his son, Peter Scowen, a member of The Globe and Mail’s editorial board.

In May, he was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for a bladder infection. He died there in his sleep, on May 28, aged 88.

He leaves his children, Amy, Peter, Sarah and Kate; their mother, Mary Anne; his second wife, film producer Denise Robert; his partner, Cynthia Ryan; as well as eight grandchildren.

His family is planning a graveside ceremony in the Eastern Townships.