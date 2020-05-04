May 7 on Instagram Live: Reopening society after COVID-19

Reopening society after COVID-19

As Canada enters its eighth week of physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, some provinces are starting to announce plans to reopen their economies. But the plans vary greatly in terms of detail and timeline. It’s unclear what will be considered a “new normal” for most people as the novel coronavirus continues to infect people and the arrival of a vaccine is unknown. Join us on our Instagram channel for a livestream Q&A where we will explore the specifics that we know regarding reopening, what they mean and how they will affect your life.

What is my province or territory’s coronavirus lockdown like, and when will it be lifted? A guide

Thursday, May 7, 8-9 p.m. ET

Join our livestream discussion featuring:

André Picard, health columnist at The Globe

health columnist at The Globe Madeleine White, senior audience editor (moderator)

We will cover:

Which provinces have announced their reopening plans and how do they differ? Where do schools fit into it? What are public health officials saying about reopening at this point?

What types of public health structures are in place or will need to be in place to cope with COVID-19 cases as we reopen society?

What is herd immunity? What are immunity passports?

What is a “second wave” and how will we know when we’re in one? What can other countries who are further along in their experience with COVID-19 teach us?

What’s next: How long will these measures be in place and how will we know whether they are working? What will the “new normal” look like for the next few months? The next few years?

What are we missing? Send your questions to: audience@globeandmail.com

Join us:

Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m. ET

On the Globe’s Instagram

Related reporting:

Saskatchewan first province to unveil comprehensive plan to reopen economy

Alberta to reopen selected businesses as early as May 14, pending stricter public-health measures

Ontario released reopening "framework" but province will only ease restrictions after a "consistent" decrease in case numbers

Quebec announced the province’s economy will start to reopen on May 4

Manitoba to ease restrictions starting May 4

Newfoundland and Labrador aims to begin loosening restrictions on May 11

PEI announces phased plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions

Get a reminder

Loading…

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.