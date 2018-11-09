 Skip to main content

Canada Mayor Doug McCallum says latest shooting is an example of ‘ongoing trauma and fear’ in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say they’re investigating the apparent shooting death of a man found outside a home in the Newton neighbourhood.

Police say they received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Friday that a man was on the ground and when officers arrived the adult victim had died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to work with the RCMP to investigate the death.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum released a statement saying the death is “yet another example of the ongoing trauma and fear that are being inflicted on the communities, residents and families of Surrey.”

One of the mayor’s recent election promises was to get rid of the RCMP in favour of a municipal force, and McCallum says council is moving rapidly on that front.

However, McCallum says he’s “dismayed” by the resistance from the provincial level and he’s urging Premier John Horgan to remove any road blocks to help the transition proceed.

No one from the provincial government was immediately able to comment on the issue.

