The mayor of Iqaluit said Tuesday he planned to immediately step down from the job.

Kenny Bell announced his resignation as mayor of Nunavut’s capital in a statement on Twitter.

After discussing with my family and friends I have made the decision to resign my position of Mayor of @CityofIqaluit as of today.



It has been an absolute pleasure and honour representing the City, our Council, our community and our Territory. — ᒪᐃᔭ ᐱᐅᓪ Mayor Bell (@MayorofIqaluit) October 18, 2022

He didn’t indicate a reason but said he discussed it with friends and family.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and honour representing the city, our council, our community and our territory,” he said in the post.

Bell thanked city councillors and staff, the territorial government, residents, the media and federal politicians.

The city praised Bell’s service in a statement.

“Mayor Bell passionately served the community during his tenure as a city councillor and mayor,” the city said. “1/8 It3/8 is not a small thing to step up and represent your community in this capacity, and the municipality thanks Kenny for his years of service.”

The city said deputy mayor Solomon Awa will serve as mayor until determined otherwise by council or until the next municipal election, which is set for the fall of 2023.

Bell was born in Inuvik, N.W.T., and moved to Iqaluit in 1986. He was elected mayor in October 2019 after serving as a city councillor from 2012 to 2015.

Bell previously worked as a liquor inspector, served on the Iqaluit Housing Board and volunteered with the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre.

He became well-known during Iqaluit’s water crisis last year when the city’s supply was twice contaminated with fuel.

In his statement, Bell reiterated calls for a third-party review of how the territorial government handled the crisis.