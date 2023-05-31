Six of the leading Toronto mayoral candidates have taken the stage for a debate before an audience at Toronto Metropolitan University.

The debate co-hosted by the university, the United Way and the Toronto Star will see candidates try to gather momentum with less than four weeks left in the byelection campaign.

Taking part in tonight’s debate are former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailo, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.

Last week, candidates sparred over issues related to the arts, affordable housing and the economy in four debates held over 48 hours.

With several more high-profile debates planned before the election, the busy schedule is in contrast to last year’s election campaign, when incumbent and former mayor John Tory took part in just two debates.

The byelection to replace Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.