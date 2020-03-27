McDonald’s employee in Ontario charged after allegedly faking COVID-19, forcing restaurant to close

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor’s note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald’s, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.

The restaurant notified police about the faked note and officers arrested the woman Thursday.

She’s facing multiple charges including mischief over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and making and using a forged document.

Police say the teen is scheduled to appear in court in May.

