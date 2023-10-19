McGill University has postponed a $50-million investment in French-language programs as a result of the provincial government’s plan to nearly double tuition for out-of-province students.

The university says the programs were meant to help students, faculty and staff improve their French and better integrate in Quebec society.

McGill explains it decided last week to put an announcement of the program on hold after the province warned its finances could be affected by unspecified, looming changes.

Then on Friday, Quebec announced tuition for undergraduate students from other provinces would rise to about $17,000 from $8,992 starting next fall.

McGill, which gets about 20 per cent of its students from other provinces, says it is still assessing the potential financial fallout of the tuition increases, but its principal has warned of “serious consequences” for the university.

Premier François Legault has defended the move, saying Quebec taxpayers should not subsidize students from other provinces and calling the influx of anglophone students a threat to the survival of the French language.