Open this photo in gallery: The McGill University campus in Montreal in October, 2023.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

McGill University has announced that it will offer scholarships to Canadian students from outside Quebec to cover the tuition increase the Quebec government plans to impose next year.

The Canada Scholarships would be worth $3,000 annually, guaranteed for four years, starting in the fall of 2024 or winter of 2025, McGill said Tuesday.

Roughly 80 per cent of incoming students from the rest of Canada would receive the funds, which will go to students in arts, agricultural and environmental sciences, music, education, architecture, nursing and most programs in science.

The intention is to offset the difference between the university’s current out-of-province tuition price, about $9,000, and the $12,000 price named by the Quebec government last week.

Fabrice Labeau, McGill’s deputy provost, said it’s important to send a message to prospective students that they are still welcome, despite the challenges being thrown out by the Quebec government.

McGill is already facing difficult financial choices, he said, but funding this initiative is a priority.

“Not having students from the rest of Canada at McGill is basically changing the DNA of what our university is,” Prof. Labeau said. “From our perspective, we’re deploying a student aid mechanism to try and offset the harm that the measures are going to do to our university and to students from the rest of Canada.”

Pascale Déry, Quebec’s Higher Education Minister, announced in a letter to the heads of the province’s three English universities last Thursday that the government will move ahead with plans to increase tuition fees at McGill and Concordia universities for students from the rest of Canada. She also announced that 80 per cent of students at Quebec’s English universities would have to achieve an intermediate level of French fluency by the time they graduate.

The minister has said the government’s moves are necessary to protect the primacy of the French language, particularly in Montreal, and to rebalance funding levels between English and French institutions. McGill and Concordia, which have already seen 20 per cent drops in their application numbers, said the tuition fee increase would make it difficult to compete with universities in Ontario or British Columbia, where fees for many programs are closer to $6,500 annually.

The two universities would also lose money from a proposed clawback of international student tuition, which would be redistributed among the province’s other universities. Bishop’s University, which is located in Lennoxville, Quebec, was granted an exemption from the out-of-province tuition increase for up to 825 students because the government said the primacy of the French language is not threatened in the Estrie region.

Prof. Labeau said McGill is still forecasting revenue losses of between $42-million and $94-million annually as a result of the government’s plans, which has already led to a hiring freeze. Finding the funds to pay for the new scholarships will require “targeted budget cuts,” he added.

“The idea is to reallocate some of our funds to make this happen,” Prof. Labeau said. “When we’re facing potential losses in revenue that are up to 10 per cent of our operating budget, I don’t think we can afford a lot of things. But we have to set our priorities.”

If McGill doesn’t act, Prof. Labeau said, it will be priced out of the market in a lot of disciplines where it typically attracts students from the rest of Canada.

“Our mission is to educate the best talent from anywhere in the world. If we lose that we are not McGill any more,” he added.

The French fluency requirements will not apply to the fall 2024 incoming class. About 1,500 students enter their first year at McGill from other Canadian provinces every year. Roughly half the university’s students are from Quebec, 30 per cent are from abroad and about 20 per cent are from the rest of Canada.

McGill principal Deep Saini said in a statement that although the scholarships will require sacrifices on the university’s part, the diversity of the student body it will attract makes for a richer learning environment that benefits all students.

