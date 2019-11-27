 Skip to main content

Canada

Liberal government will aims to accelerate pace of infrastructure projects, Catherine McKenna says

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna puts on a hard hat during her speech to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa on Nov. 27, 2019.

Catherine McKenna says her top priority as the country’s new infrastructure minister is to get projects built quickly.

The Liberal government has committed more than $180 billion over 12 years to improving roads, bridges, public transit systems and other needed infrastructure across the country; but it has been criticized for failing to get the money out the door and shovels in the ground quickly.

McKenna, in her first speech since being named to the job last week, told municipal leaders that accelerating the pace of projects that could make a real difference in the lives of Canadians is the first of three main priorities as she settles into her new role.

She underscored her point by donning a white hard hat.

McKenna says she also wants to ensure the benefits of infrastructure investments are distributed fairly across the country, including rural and remote areas, where she suggests federal funding could help provide high-speed internet service.

She says she also wants to ensure investments are made in projects that will help communities combat climate change and become more resilient in the face of increasing floods, wild fires and extreme weather events.

