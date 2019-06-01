 Skip to main content

Canada Measles outbreak in New Brunswick is growing, medical officer says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Measles outbreak in New Brunswick is growing, medical officer says

Saint John, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The province's chief medical officer confirms there are now 12 cases of the highly contagious disease in the Saint John area, all of them linked to New Brunswick's first confirmed case.

Paul Vernon/The Canadian Press

The number of confirmed cases of measles continues to grow in New Brunswick.

The province’s chief medical officer confirms there are now 12 cases of the highly contagious disease in the Saint John area, all of them linked to New Brunswick’s first confirmed case — a person who had travelled outside the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says the latest infection has affected someone from Hampton High School, northeast of Saint John, and is linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Story continues below advertisement

Russell says the other cases involve people exposed at the emergency department at the Saint John Regional Hospital or at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Health officials are setting up a special clinic to immunize those in the school population who may have been exposed.

Russell says a dose of vaccine is the best way to protect people who have been exposed to measles within 72 hours, regardless of previous immunization history.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter