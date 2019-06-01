Measles outbreak in New Brunswick is growing, medical officer says

Open this photo in gallery The province's chief medical officer confirms there are now 12 cases of the highly contagious disease in the Saint John area, all of them linked to New Brunswick's first confirmed case. Paul Vernon/The Canadian Press

The number of confirmed cases of measles continues to grow in New Brunswick.

The province’s chief medical officer confirms there are now 12 cases of the highly contagious disease in the Saint John area, all of them linked to New Brunswick’s first confirmed case — a person who had travelled outside the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says the latest infection has affected someone from Hampton High School, northeast of Saint John, and is linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Russell says the other cases involve people exposed at the emergency department at the Saint John Regional Hospital or at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Health officials are setting up a special clinic to immunize those in the school population who may have been exposed.

Russell says a dose of vaccine is the best way to protect people who have been exposed to measles within 72 hours, regardless of previous immunization history.