Montreal public health officials say community transmission of the measles virus is possible after a person in the suburb of Laval contracted the disease despite not having travelled abroad or been in contact with another known case.

The public health agency sent a notice to local health professionals on Thursday warning that the person from Laval had visited two medical facilities in Montreal, including the Sainte-Justine children’s hospital.

The measles case – first reported on Feb. 27 – is the third in Quebec in recent weeks.

Montreal public health says the two others at the beginning of February involved a person who had travelled to Africa and a member of their family.

Those cases prompted public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin to send a letter to families and local school staff on Thursday urging them to check their measles vaccination status.

That letter came one week after Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said she was concerned a global measles surge could result in an increase in domestic cases during the spring break travel season.