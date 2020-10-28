 Skip to main content

Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

Tsawwassen, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A mechanical failure has left nearly 200 BC Ferries passengers stranded on southwestern waters for hours.

Passengers have been stuck on board the Queen of Alberni just outside of the Tsawwassen terminal.

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says there is a problem with the ship’s gear box and a tug boat has been requested.

But she says the arrival of the tugboat is taking time because it is busy with another job.

She says passengers were provided with snacks and drinks while they await rescue.

All of Tuesday’s remaining sailings on the Queen of Alberni between Tsawwassen and Duke Point have been called off.

