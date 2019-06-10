 Skip to main content

Canada Members sworn in as Newfoundland and Labrador’s new minority government gets to work

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Members sworn in as Newfoundland and Labrador’s new minority government gets to work

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Newfoundland and Labrador’s new minority government gets to work today with a throne speech to launch a new political era in a province that usually elects majority governments.

Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals were re-elected May 16 with 20 of a possible 40 seats, with one seat still in legal limbo.

Members were to be sworn in Monday morning but one seat will remain empty until the results are in from a judicial recount for Labrador West, where NDP rookie Jordan Brown defeated Liberal Graham Letto by just five votes.

Story continues below advertisement

If the recount goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

In the meantime, the legislature is reopening for a throne speech and selection of a Speaker.

Next on the agenda is the provincial budget, which was tabled in April but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

As of Friday, only Liberal Perry Trimper had thrown his name in the ring for the Speaker job, a position he held before government was dissolved in April.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter