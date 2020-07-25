 Skip to main content
Memorial and ‘walk for justice’ for Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto today

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer. A public memorial and "walk for justice" will be held in Toronto today to honour a Black woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment. The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet renewed calls for police accountability, and lawyers for her family say those calls will continue today.

Family, friends and community members gathered today to remember a Black woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment.

The public memorial for Regis Korchinski-Paquet was held outside that apartment ahead of a “walk for justice” to demand greater police accountability.

Korchinski-Paquet’s younger brother, Reece Korchinski Beals, delivered a eulogy at the event, saying his sister will be missed by everyone who knew her.

NDP MPP Jill Andrew, who also attended the event, says the SIU should be reformed and money from the Toronto Police Service’s budget should be reallocated to community services.

She also spoke directly to Korchinski-Paquet’s parents.

“You called for help and you didn’t get it,” she said. “We will continue to fight hard to ensure that Regis’s legacy lives on”

The crowd then made its way to the first annual “Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk For Justice” and walked down to High Park, where they gathered once more.

Police have said they were called to the apartment on May 27 for a possible assault, but Korchinski-Paquet’s mother has said she wanted police to take her daughter to a mental health facility in Toronto.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and have said a report could come as early as August.

