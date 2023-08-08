Open this photo in gallery: A truck is abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The fourth victim of torrential rain and flooding in Nova Scotia will be remembered in a ceremony this weekend.

A funeral home obituary describes 14-year-old Terri-Lynn Keddy, as a lover of music who spent her free time singing and dancing, as well as helping out in the kitchen with her stepmother and sharing a laugh with her siblings.

A celebration of Terri-Lynn’s life is scheduled for Saturday at a firehall near where she died when floodwaters swept the SUV she was in off the road on July 22.

The death notice says the teen was a recent survivor of a serious illness and had hoped to find a career working with children when she was an adult.

Two vehicles were swept into a flooded hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., when 250 millimetres of rain fell on parts of Nova Scotia during a storm last month; the other victims were Colton Sisco and Natalie Harnish, both six, and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland.

Terri-Lynn’s body was found last week along the shore in Advocate Harbour, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy, after being carried nearly 100 kilometres by the floodwaters and tides.