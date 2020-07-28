Memorial University establishes its first academic unit in Labrador

Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, called the School of Arctic and Sub-Arctic Studies.
The university announced last week the new school received approval from the Board of Regents and is now officially an academic unit.
Students at the campus will be able to earn degrees while staying in Labrador and Indigenous groups will have voting seats on the school’s academic council.
University president Vianne Timmons said in a July 24 statement that Indigenous groups will help design the northern-focused programming.
Ashlee Cunsolo, director of the university’s Labrador Institute, said Memorial is looking to recruit faculty for the new school.
A spokesman said today by e-mail the university is aiming to build the campus in Happy Valley-Goose Bay within three-to-five years.
