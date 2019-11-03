 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Memorials and condolences continue after Winnipeg boy, 3, dies after stabbing

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People drum at a vigil for Hunter Haze Straight-Smith, the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's boyfriend and taken off life support today, outside Winnipeg's Childrens Hospital, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A memorial has grown outside the Winnipeg home where a three-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed as he slept last week, while political leaders add their voices to those offering condolences to the child’s grieving family.

Hunter Haze Straight-Smith suffered severe brain damage during the incident on Wednesday, according to his family, and died shortly after he was taken off life support on Saturday afternoon.

A vigil was planned outside the home on Pritchard Ave. on Sunday night, adding to several that have been held in the city over the course of a few days.

Story continues below advertisement

Mourners placed stuffed animals, flowers and other offerings around the trunk of a large tree in front of the home.

A sign attached to the tree reads, “Rest In Peace Hunter, from all of the grandmothers.”

Daniel Jensen, 33, who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother but who was not the boy’s father, was charged with attempted murder on Thursday.

Police have noted a charge may be upgraded when a victim of a crime dies, and they say Jensen remains in custody.

“Further information concerning the status of this investigation will be released when it becomes available,” a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service stated Sunday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister tweeted after Hunter’s death that the province’s thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s family and friends.

“A child full of hope and dreams, tragically taken too soon,” Pallister wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman echoed the sentiment.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning with the tragic loss of Hunter Straight-Smith, & our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Police have said that at the time of the alleged attack, Jensen was under a court order not to contact the mother.

Investigators have said they believe there was an argument between the woman and Jensen somewhere on Winnipeg’s Main Street. After the dispute, they allege Jensen walked to the home where Hunter was asleep and stabbed him several times.

At an earlier vigil outside Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre on Friday, the mother and other relatives hugged each other and wept during Indigenous prayers and drum songs.

A friend of the boy’s family, Darryl Contois, said Hunter’s mother and father were at their son’s hospital bedside along with relatives and friends after the machines that were keeping him alive were removed.

Story continues below advertisement

“They broke down, like any mother would do or any father would do. There’s no words to take away that pain from them,” Contois said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter