Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearings: An ongoing guide to the Huawei executive’s case

The future of Sino-Canadian relations is being put to a historic test in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday as Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou attends her first extradition hearing to decide whether she should be handed over to U.S. prosecutors who accuse her of fraud.

Ms. Meng’s defence, led by veteran lawyer Richard Peck, plans to argue that the crimes she’s accused of in the United States – lying to financial institutions to skirt U.S. sanctions against Iran – would not be illegal here because Canada lifted its sanctions against Iran four years ago.

China’s foreign ministry once again called for Ms. Meng’s release on Monday. Asked twice if China was confident in the fairness of Canadian courts, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Canada and the United States were “wantonly” and unfairly detaining a Chinese citizen for alleged wrongdoing that both she and Huawei deny.

What are these hearings about?

Open this photo in gallery Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Ms. Meng’s court appearances in Vancouver this week are not a criminal trial: The charges of fraud she faces are from U.S. prosecutors, who asked their Canadian counterparts to arrest Ms. Meng in December of 2018. These hearings are to decide whether she should be extradited to the United States to be tried on those charges, which involve her employer, Huawei, allegedly using a subsidiary to sell telecom equipment in Iran, defying U.S. sanctions against that country. The U.S. prosecutors say Ms. Meng lied to American banks about Huawei’s relationship with the subsidiary, Skycom Tech, which Huawei denies it controls. Both Ms. Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.

For prosecutors and Ms. Meng’s lawyers, the first key question is about “double criminality”: whether the offence Ms. Meng is accused of in the United States would also be a crime if committed in Canada, which is a requirement under the Canada-U.S. extradition treaty. Fraud is a crime in both countries, but Ms. Meng’s lawyers will argue that, because Canada dropped its own sanctions against Iran in 2016, her actions would not be illegal here, and so the extradition should not be allowed.





A who’s who

In the courtroom

Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou and her lawyer, Richard Peck. Reuters, The Canadian Press

Meng Wanzhou: Chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. She was arrested on a stopover at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of U.S. prosecutors. Since then, she has lived under house arrest at her Vancouver mansion.

Richard Peck: The lead lawyer on Ms. Meng’s defence team. Colleagues described him to The Globe and Mail as old-fashioned, English-style barrister whose career has included some of Canada’s most challenging and complicated criminal cases.

Heather Holmes: The B.C. Supreme Court judge who is hearing Ms. Meng’s case.

In China

Open this photo in gallery Clockwise from top left: Ren Zhengfei, Dominic Barton, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press

Ren Zhengfei: Ms. Meng’s father and the founder of Huawei. He denies U.S. prosecutors’ accusations against his daughter and his company, but says his feud is more with Washington (which has barred U.S. companies from using Huawei products in developing 5G wireless networks) than with Canada (which has not yet decided whether to institute its own ban on Huawei technology).

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor: A Canadian ex-diplomat and businessman, respectively, who were detained in China soon after Ms. Meng’s arrest in 2018 and accused of stealing state secrets. They have been in detention for more than a year, subjected to strenuous interrogations without access to lawyers and only once-a-month access to consular services.

Dominic Barton: Canada’s ambassador to China since last September. He’s been a key figure in trying to free Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor and dissuade China from further trade penalties against Canadian canola, pork and other products in retaliation for Ms. Meng’s continued prosecution.





When will a decision be made?

Open this photo in gallery David Lametti speaks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after being presented as Attorney-General at a Rideau Hall cabinet ceremony in November, 2019. Blair Gable/Reuters

The court proceedings in B.C. could take months to reach a conclusion about whether Ms. Meng’s extradition is lawful – but even that wouldn’t be the end of it. Ultimately, the decision to extradite lies with federal Attorney-General David Lametti, whose terms of reference under Section 44 of the Extradition Act say he shall refuse the extradition if it would be “unjust or oppressive having regard to all the relevant circumstances.” If he says yes to extradition, Ms. Meng can apply for a judicial review. If she loses, she would be sent to the United States to be tried.





The bigger political picture

Open this photo in gallery Washington, Jan. 15, 2020: U.S. President Donald Trump signs a trade agreement with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

The Meng case is only one way in which Canada has been caught in the middle of a Sino-American tug of war in recent years. The U.S. charges against Ms. Meng and Huawei were launched during an escalating tariff war between the United States and China, and at the time, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he might intervene with the Justice Department on Ms. Meng’s behalf if he could secure a trade deal with Beijing. Now, there is such a trade deal, though many U.S. sanctions remain in place against Chinese products.

But the Justice Department’s case is continuing against Huawei, whose technology Washington fears could be used for surveillance or cyberwarfare. The United States and Australia have pressed other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, such as Canada and Britain, to follow suit. Canada’s government is conducting an internal review and has yet to announce a decision. Huawei, meanwhile, has pinned hopes for its future on Canada, planning to relocate its research and development wings there.





