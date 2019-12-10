 Skip to main content

Canada

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has won an application for more documents to be disclosed as she alleges there was an abuse of process during her arrest at Vancouver’s airport last year.

Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court says Meng has met the test for further disclosure but her ruling doesn’t predict or imply that the claim of an abuse of process will succeed in the extradition case.

Meng was detained on Dec. 1, 2018, for three hours by border guards who seized her electronic devices and passcodes before handing them to the RCMP when the police force executed a provisional arrest warrant.

Her lawyers plan to argue at a hearing in June that the Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP and the Federal Bureau of Investigation violated her rights.

The lawyers were seeking more documents they believe will back up the allegation.

Holmes’s ruling grants Meng access to numerous documents including any related to meetings or telephone calls on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2018, about the co-ordination of her arrest.

The United States is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges related to the alleged violation of sanctions against Iran. Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

