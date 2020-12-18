 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers outline new branch of argument in extradition case documents

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, returns to B.C. Supreme Court after a break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou allege the United States’ legal case against her violates common international law and the extradition proceedings against her should be stayed.

In a notice of application filed with the B.C. Supreme Court, Meng’s defence team outlines a new, fourth branch of argument for why they believe she was subjected to an abuse of process and should be released.

Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer, is wanted on fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei deny.

She is alleged to have misrepresented the relationship between Huawei and Skycom, causing HSBC to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The court documents say international law doesn’t allow a government to criminalize the conduct of someone who isn’t a citizen outside its own jurisdiction where there is no genuine connection to that country.

They say HSBC is incorporated in the United Kingdom, Meng is a Chinese national and the alleged misrepresentations on sanctions were made in Hong Kong.

The lawyers argue there is no connection between Meng’s alleged conduct and the United States.

“The extradition proceedings against her constitute an abuse of the Canadian judicial process such that the proceedings should be stayed,” the notice says.

