 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

‘Messaging matters’: Experts urge clearer physical distancing directions for young people

Fakiha Baig
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A physical distancing sign is pictured at the Granville Island Public Market, on April 2, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Government and public health officials need to empower people in their 20s to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, instead of blaming and shaming them for disproportionately representing new infections across the country, say experts.

A science communicator and a university professor both say public health messages targeting young people need to acknowledge that they may be engaging in more risky behaviour, while giving clearer directions on how they can better practise physical distancing.

“I have my family. I have my husband, my kids. I have a job to occupy myself with. And the drive to go out and be social is inherently in all of us,” said Kim Hellemans, chair of neuroscience at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

"But among youth and students, in particular, they define themselves through their socialization.

“The pandemic and having to socialize in smaller bubbles is really pushing against that biological, sociological urge to be with their peers.”

As young adults struggle with high mental-health rates due to stressors such as peer pressure, Hellemans said addressing their need to socialize to reduce depression can be an effective approach in changing their social habits during the pandemic.

"Messages public health put out that target them should acknowledge, ‘Hey, we know that this is really hard and you really want to be out on the patio, to be out like socializing with people. But how can you do this in the most safe way?’ According to the federal government’s weekly epidemiology update, the number of new cases nationally increased by 26 per cent during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

“Since late July, incidence rates have declined across all age groups; however, incidence rates in those 20 to 39 years of age remain consistently higher compared to all other age groups,” the report states.

Also since July, cases under the age of 40 have continued to account for the highest proportion of infections, contributing to 62 per cent of cases in the first week of September, and those between 20 to 29 years old accounted for the largest proportion of infections.

Samantha Yammine, a neuroscientist and science communicator in Toronto, agreed young adults need to practise better physical distancing but government messages do little to target them, and minimize the greater struggles they also have.

Story continues below advertisement

After collecting anecdotal evidence from hundreds of people in their 20s through an informal online survey she conducted on Instagram, Yammine said she found that a lot are struggling as they go back to postsecondary schools, both as students and as teachers.

“A lot of people are moving into new houses with new roommates. And so the shared housing thing is another big issue that we don’t really talk about.”

Yammine said leaders can give clearer instructions, for example, on how young people sharing homes together can maintain a bubble. She said many people told her they have big families with different socializing priorities, which makes it hard to keep their bubbles small.

One person who wrote Yammine said “living with roommates and having to navigate different covid boundaries and expectations” was a challenge.

“Similarly, there are people who live alone, and then they don’t know who they can see because a lot of their friends are socializing broadly,” Yammine added.

“Messaging matters. And again, in a harm-reduction model, we’re always trying to reduce harm as much as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

With line-ups at COVID-19 testing centres surging in recent days, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there is a strong desire to see more rapid testing rolled out in Canada. However she can't say when it will happen. She also says the people who should get tested now include those with symptoms, including very mild ones, and people who have had any type of exposure to a known case of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies