Messy storm closes schools, makes travel treacherous in Maritimes

Messy storm closes schools, makes travel treacherous in Maritimes

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Schools are closed and travel was treacherous in parts of the Maritimes today as a messy storm moved through the region.

Environment Canada had issued a slew of weather statements and warnings that said snow would switch to heavy rains, creating a slippery mess for drivers.

Nova Scotia was expected to get about 10 centimetres of snow and up to 35 millimetres of rain, along with winds in Cape Breton that could gust to 100 kilometres an hour.

Prince Edward Island was also forecast to get winds gusting to 90 km/h and snowfall amounts of almost 10 cm.

The weather agency says New Brunswick was likely to bear the brunt of the storm with forecasts of up to 40 cm by Thursday morning.

Schools were closed throughout Nova Scotia, northern and eastern New Brunswick and much of P.E.I., while flight cancellations were stacking up in Halifax.

