Messy weather in store for the Maritimes Sunday night into Monday

Environment Canada says a low-pressure weather system will bring strong winds and lots of snow in the Maritimes Sunday night and into Monday.
The storm will approach New Brunswick from the west with 30 to 40 centimetres of snow expected in the northwest of the province, and 40 to 60 centimetres in the northeast.
The government weather agency says winds can gust up to 80 km/h Sunday night, and while conditions are expected to improve Monday, strong winds could persist into the rest of the week.
In Prince Edward Island, parts of the province can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow and strong winds tonight, before it tapers off on Monday.
Multiple wind warnings are also in effect in Nova Scotia, with westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h along the Fundy Coast on Monday, as the system moves into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.